QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.20 ($4.10). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.98), with a volume of 3,299,300 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on QQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 406 ($5.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.57.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

