Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 137.45 ($1.80) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

