Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT – Get Rating) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quipt Home Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million -$6.17 million -14.63 Quipt Home Medical Competitors $1.22 billion $93.49 million 24.09

Quipt Home Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Quipt Home Medical Competitors -735.19% -71.06% -18.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical Competitors 1123 4377 7870 216 2.53

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 126.14%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

