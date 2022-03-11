Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

