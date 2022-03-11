Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

