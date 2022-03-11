QV Investors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

