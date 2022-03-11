Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Acquires A$55,766.85 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett acquired 20,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,766.85 ($40,705.73).

On Friday, December 10th, Daniel Tillett acquired 17,729 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.34 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,179.40 ($43,196.64).

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

