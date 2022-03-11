Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 1.5%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 39,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 47,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

