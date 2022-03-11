RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
RDNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. 173,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,082. RadNet has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
