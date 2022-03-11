RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RadNet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

