Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.19 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.19 million and $54,805.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00225368 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

