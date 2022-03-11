Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ralph Lauren outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of RL opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 139,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 114,182 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.