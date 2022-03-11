Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $913.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

