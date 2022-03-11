Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.02

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $17.23. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 7,626 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

