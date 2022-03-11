Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 54,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $40.44.

Several brokerages have commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

