RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $52.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

