RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

RAPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,998. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

