Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0001 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $107,203.88 and approximately $40,282.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

