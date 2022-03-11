Raymond James Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

CIEN opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

