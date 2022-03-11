Raymond James Trims Wajax (TSE:WJX) Target Price to C$29.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Wajax stock opened at C$20.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$446.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

