Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 44% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $545,082.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.77 or 0.06588940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.98 or 0.99856958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041889 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.