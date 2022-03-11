Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

