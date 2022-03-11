Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

