Redd One Day Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.91 or 0.99966255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

