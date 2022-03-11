Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

