Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $549,572.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $549,572.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

