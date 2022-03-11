Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

RGLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.