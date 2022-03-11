Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

