Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 40.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.76. 2,007,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $264.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

