Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

