Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

