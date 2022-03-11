Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. NV5 Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.86. 37,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,117. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.