Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Jianpu Technology worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

