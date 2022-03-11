Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,400 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AMEH opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

