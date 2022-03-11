Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

APWC stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

