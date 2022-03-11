Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

