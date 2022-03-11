Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 856,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 484,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.