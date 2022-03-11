REV Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in REV Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in REV Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

