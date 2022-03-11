REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $867.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in REV Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REV Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

