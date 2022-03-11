REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. REV Group traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 1,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $858.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

