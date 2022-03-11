Reviewing Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) and Its Rivals

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -8.05 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.63

Enochian Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enochian Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5717 20119 42540 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences rivals beat Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.