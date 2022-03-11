Reviewing Roblox (RBLX) and Its Peers

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Roblox to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Roblox alerts:

This table compares Roblox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33% Roblox Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

49.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion -$491.65 million -38.05 Roblox Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 9.14

Roblox has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Roblox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 3 9 0 2.62 Roblox Competitors 2658 13179 24319 666 2.56

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $89.92, suggesting a potential upside of 116.82%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Roblox rivals beat Roblox on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.