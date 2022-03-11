Richard Amos Acquires 450,000 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos acquired 450,000 shares of Thruvision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($141,509.43).

Shares of THRU stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Thruvision Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £37.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Thruvision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

