Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.16

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

