Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

