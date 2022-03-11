Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.