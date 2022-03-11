RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $967,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Tesla by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $838.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $932.27 and a 200-day moving average of $928.52. The company has a market cap of $841.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

