Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 107.67.

Rivian stock opened at 41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 66.98. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 39.77 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

