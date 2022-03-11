Robert E. Hughes Sells 10,500 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

