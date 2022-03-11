Robert William Beck Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Regional Management stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

